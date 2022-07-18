High temperature causes section of UK airport’s runway ‘to lift’

Luton Airport’s runway was damaged by unusually hot weather Monday.

The Royal Air Force suspended all flights to and from Brize Norton.

This is the latest travel setback in a week plagued by lineups at security checkpoints.

Advertisement

One of the UK’s busiest airports grounded flights Monday because a runway was damaged by high temperature. Some regions of the country hit 37 degrees Celsius, or 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

London Luton Airport utilized Twitter to let people know what was going on and updated its status when it resumed working again Monday evening.

“High surface temperatures forced a tiny piece of the runway to rise,” the airport reported on Twitter. This signified an “important repair” however needed.

Just after 6 p.m. in London, everything was back to normal.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) suspended all flights to and from Brize Norton, its main air base in Oxfordshire after Sky News stated the runway “melted.” Luton Airport’s notification came a few hours after the RAFs.

Monday afternoon, the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted about flights at Brize Norton.

Advertisement

“During exceptionally hot weather, the RAF’s primary priority is flight safety, so planes are utilizing other airfields as part of a long-standing protocol.

Because of the heat, Network Rail and TfL have warned people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless it’s an “important journey.” To safeguard railway rails, trains have speed limits.

The closing of Luton Airport is the latest travel setback in the UK. Thousands of flights however canceled. There have been enormous lineups at security checkpoints and complaints of delayed or misplaced luggage.

Last week, Heathrow Airport stated it will limit the number of passengers to 100,000 per day until September 11. They requested airlines to suspend selling summer tickets due to excessive demand and a lack of employees.

Also Read Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe A heatwave expected to peak on Thursday in Spain. The scorching temperatures...