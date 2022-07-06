Robert Crimo III, 21, charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect allegedly fatally shot seven people and wounded more than 30 others at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

Police say he legally obtained five guns after a suicide attempt and threat to ‘kill everyone’.

Authorities said on Tuesday that the man suspected of killing seven people; and injuring more than 30 others at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago; suburb was able to legally acquire five weapons; including the murder weapon, following a suicide attempt; and a threat to “kill everyone” in 2019.

Robert Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

In announcing the accusations at a news conference on Tuesday night; Eric Rinehart, the state’s attorney for Lake County; declared that Highland Park would “never be the same” and that these were only “the first of many” charges.

If found guilty, Crimo may get a sentence of life in jail without the chance of release, said Rinehart.

New information regarding the incident is made public by the police. Including the fact that the suspect previously has made threats; against his own family. Crimo attempted suicide in April 2019; which prompted a call to the police, who handled the situation as a mental health emergency; according to investigators who spoke at a news conference on Tuesday.

Chris Covelli, the head of a police team looking into significant crimes in Lake county which contains Highland Park; claimed that after that, in September of that year; a relative of Crimo phoned police and stated that he had threatened; “to murder everyone” in his family home. Following that incident, local police removed 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword; from his residence and alerted state troopers; who grant Illinois firearms licences, to the danger, according to Covelli.

Covelli claimed that Crimo was able to legally acquire two rifles; including one that got changed into an AR-15 and at least three other firearms in the greater Chicago area. Many of which do not enforce such restrictions; despite the fact that Highland Park’s municipal government outlawed assault-style weapons; within city limits in 2013.

