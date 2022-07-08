How Boris Johnson assisted Ukraine in purchasing weapons

Boris Johnson contacted Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, 90 minutes after he announced his resignation as the British prime minister on Thursday.

He assured the Ukrainian leader of the UK’s steadfast support for his people in their struggle against Russia and promised to keep providing crucial defence help as long as necessary.

He said, "You're a hero, Volodymyr," according to a staff member who heard the call.

Britain has developed into a crucial middleman for Zelenskiy in the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to officials in Britain and the US who spoke to Reuters. Johnson’s leadership has heavily emphasised aiding Ukraine, acting as both a broker and a delivery service. In remarks supplied to Reuters by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he was referred to as a “real friend of Ukraine.”

Whoever leads Britain in the next months will need to make crucial choices over how to carry out the agenda. According to the assistant, Johnson assured Zelenskiy he still had “a few weeks” to continue the support. But while Russia gains headway in what Moscow refers to as a “special operation,” Britain’s government will be in transition.

Johnson had called Zelenskiy 21 times since the conflict began, or about once every six days, up until that final call. Zelenskiy frequently began their discussions by reading out a “shopping list” of weapons, according to three UK officials with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Reuters. One of the officials suggested that initially, the talks would “be quite transactional.”

Norway’s government revealed that one of the agreements that followed was between London and Oslo, wherein Britain would supply multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine and receive comparable, older weaponry from Norway that it could modernise. Oleksiy Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to Britain in May for aiding in the shipment of Danish anti-ship missiles.

According to a document obtained by Reuters from the state-owned armaments manufacturer TEREM, Britain also recently inquired about 27 heavy machine guns of Soviet design from Bulgaria.

