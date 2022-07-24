$100 million was offered to develop a Chinese garden in Washington, DC.

The paper looked good. In 2017, China offered $100 million to develop a Chinese garden in Washington, DC. Huawei equipment near US military outposts in the rural Midwest was one of the FBI’s scariest discoveries. Several insiders say this.

The project comprised temples, pavilions, and a 70-foot white pagoda. They expected thousands of tourists each year.

US counterintelligence officials found many suspicious details.

Multiple sources told that the pagoda however strategically positioned two miles from the US Capitol. This would have been good for signals intelligence.

Chinese authorities sought to build the pagoda with materials supplied to the US in diplomatic pouches, which US Customs agents cannot inspect.

The federal government canceled the project before the building began.

The banned garden is part of a frenzy of counterintelligence work by the FBI and other federal agencies to stop a major growth in Chinese espionage on US soil over the previous decade.

Since 2017, federal officials have investigated Chinese land purchases near vital infrastructure, shut down a consulate they suspected was a hub for Chinese spies, and rejected attempts to put listening devices near sensitive military and government facilities.

The FBI concluded that the technology may intercept and muddle important Defense Department communications, such as those used by US Strategic Command, which oversees nuclear weapons.

Long-standing concerns regarding Huawei equipment near US military bases have never been discussed. It dates back to Obama’s presidency.

Current and former national security officials described it. All spoke anonymously because they couldn’t speak publicly.

Technically, it’s challenging to establish a data package however stolen and moved overseas, say experts.

