Huge sharks have been spotted in the US while frightened onlookers watch a predator in bloodied water.

Over the past two days, US beachgoers have reported seeing multiple enormous sharks, which has caused panic in the ocean.

Since Monday, there have been at least four reported shark sightings on the Massachusetts shore.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, one shark was seen at Nauset Outer Beach while beachgoers observed the crimson water following a seal assault.

Advertisement

One customer, Kim Reilly, posted a video of the horrifying scene, which showed blood gathering in the water, on Facebook.

It was HORRIFIC to witness yet I couldn’t turn away, wrote Reilly in the post.

A bystander noted that “a few beach goers also spotted the same fin as me” in reference to the shark.

On the same day, a different East Coast beach was home to another ocean predator.

Yesterday’s sighting was the most shocking. A 10-foot-long shark was seen in the sea.

A second shark was also seen by visitors yesterday at a separate beach.

Advertisement

It was described as a “shark attack on [a] seal” by one person.

The past week has also seen shark sightings in New York and Florida.

An estimated 9-foot shark mauled a 17-year-old Perry, Florida, resident on Thursday.

Despite her brother’s best efforts to protect her from the predator, she still lost the quadriceps in her right leg and sustained severe nerve and vascular damage.

It was a survival instinct, the girl’s mother told The Sun in an exclusive interview, that her kid “tried to peel the shark off of her own finger.”

At New Smyrna Beach in Florida, there was yet another shark attack on Monday.

Advertisement

After the surfer lost control of his surfboard, the shark nipped his left foot.

The man had minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

A 5-foot shark attacked a lifeguard from Smith Point Beach in New York during a training exercise last week, and the lifeguard had to defend himself.

“I ripped back and immediately began hammer-punching while sensing the head’s rubbery texture. It resembled a basketball in size “recalls the lifeguard.

As a result of the assault, he ended up with a slight hand injury.

The sharktivity app contains a list of all recent shark sightings. The programme cautions users that “the only way to avoid sharks is to stay on shore,” despite the fact that it is an excellent tool for finding sharks.

Advertisement