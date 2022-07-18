Indiana delivery driver saves five from burning home

Nick Bostic saw a house on fire in the middle of the night.

He didn’t know who owned the house or who lived there but acted quickly anyway.

Bostic broke a window on the second floor without thinking or hesitating.

Nick Bostic stopped his car and ran into an Indiana home that was on fire in the middle of the night. Bostic is now being called a hero because he helped save five lives.

Bostic, who delivers pizza in Indiana, said that he drove by the house at 12:30 a.m. and saw flames coming out of it. He didn’t know who owned the house or who lived there, but he acted quickly anyway.

Bostic walked around the two-story house to the back and opened the back door.

“I started shouting if there was anyone in there before I was even halfway through the door,” he said Monday.

Bostic said he thought the house was empty until four people heard him and ran to him. He then took them outside and asked who was still there.

“They said that there is still a six-year-old inside. So I went back into the house “He told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino what he had to say.

Bostic said that he broke a window on the second floor without thinking or hesitating.

“The little girl was so sad. “I don’t want to go through the window,” she said, but we went through it anyway.”

Bostic doesn’t have any formal training, but he says that watching TV shows about police and fire departments helped him make important decisions when he was in the burning house.

The Lafayette Police Department took bodycam footage of Bostic’s bravery and shared it.

