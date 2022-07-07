Advertisement
Inspired by Ukraine, Taiwanese citizens research urban conflict

Taiwanese civilians in tactical gear and replica weapons take part in an urban warfare workshop on June 18, 2022 – AFP

  • Taiwanese man undergoes urban warfare training to prepare for what he fears will be a Chinese invasion.
  • Since February, the number of pupils enrolled in an urban fighting course has roughly doubled.
  • Enrollment in firearms and first aid training has also grown as a result.
In a parking lot outside of Taipei, “Prof” Yeh peeps from behind a vehicle while wearing military camouflage and holding an assault rifle at the ready. He is checking his surroundings and waiting for permission to move forward.

Yeh works in marketing, and the gun he carries is a fake. However, he spends the weekend taking a class on urban warfare to prepare for what he thinks will be a Chinese invasion soon.

During a pause between workouts, 47-year-old Yeh, whose call sign during training is “Prof,” tells AFP, “The Russia-Ukraine war is a big reason why I came to this workshop.”

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his soldiers to invade Ukraine at the end of February, he gave form to many Taiwanese’s deadliest nightmares.

China’s authoritarian regime, which sees the island as part of its territory and has promised to take it over one day, is always a threat to the self-governing democracy on the island.

However, the Ukrainian conflict has also inspired Yeh.

The tenacity of Ukrainian forces has given him optimism that Taiwan may have a chance to defend itself against its much stronger neighbour if it employs the proper strategies.

According to the school’s organisers, since February, the number of pupils enrolled in an urban fighting course has roughly doubled. Enrollment in firearms and first aid training has also grown.

