 invaders use artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS to shell the Sumy region

“Four attacks from Grad MLRS were made on the Esman village at around 8:00. Three explosions were registered when the Russians fired tube barrel artillery around 11:00, according to Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram post.

At 12:35, Russian side mortar firing started. There were four explosions noted.

The Russians attacked the community of Bilopillia with three mortar rounds around 14:00. Ten explosions were heard during military firing at 15:00 on the village of Znob-Novhorodske.

Russian soldiers started firing mortars towards the community of Seredyna-Buda around 20:30. Six explosions were recorded.

Zhyvytskyy observed that neither destructions nor casualties resulted from the attacks.

Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Using artillery, MLRS, aerial bombs, and ballistic missiles, the Russian troops bombard and destroy important infrastructure facilities as well as fire heavily on residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages.

