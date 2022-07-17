Iran accused US of inciting ‘crises’ in Middle East

Tehran accuses Washington of trying to create tensions and crises in the region.

US President Joe Biden visited Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories.

He signed a security accord with both countries aimed at stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of inciting Middle East tensions a day after US President Joe Biden visited Iran’s adversary Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Israel.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Washington “has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region.”

Biden said Saturday that the U.S. will not “tolerate efforts by any country to control another in the area by military buildups, invasions, or threats,” a clear reference to Iran.

Biden’s first Middle East trip came days before Putin’s July 19 visit to Tehran.

During a meeting with Arab leaders in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Biden promised that the United States would keep working in the Middle East.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran,” Biden warned.

After the summit, leaders agreed to “preserve regional security and stability.”

It also asked for improved cooperative deterrence capabilities “against the increasing threat” presented by unmanned aerial vehicles, a possible allusion to Tehran, which unveiled ships and submarines capable of deploying armed drones on Friday.

Tehran condemned the comments made in Jeddah on Sunday.

“These false allegations are in line with Washington’s seditious policy… in the region,” Kanani stated.

Biden started his regional tour in Israel, then visited the Palestinian Territories and Saudi Arabia.

In Israel, Biden signed a security accord strengthening a single front against Iran. The president said that the US would do “everything” it could to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Kanani said the treaty was a “huge proof of the dishonesty and hypocrisy” of the US since “they turn a blind eye to the Zionist (Israeli) regime as… the strongest nuclear weapons holder in the region”.

Israel has the only undeclared nuclear arsenal in the Middle East.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump’s departure from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran led Iran to renege on its promises.

