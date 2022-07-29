Iran executed Ex-child bride among three women in one day

Iran executed three women Wednesday for killing their husbands. According to Iran Human Rights Group, 32 individuals were killed last week. One was a 15-year-old child bride convicted of murdering her husband.

Authorities have doubled the number of executions so far this year compared to previous.

Human Rights organizations say Iran kills more women than any other nation, most for murdering their husbands.

Soheila Abadi was convicted of murdering her spouse after marrying him as a 15-year-old, according to the Iran Human Rights Group.

According to reports, “family issues” motivated the murder.

The organization claimed two other women executed Wednesday killed their husbands.

Activists claim Iranian courts seldom consider domestic abuse allegations in many instances.

Iranian authorities don’t publicize every execution, hence exact statistics are unavailable.

Two Human rights organizations said in April that just 16.5% of executions in Iran last year were notified.

This year’s reports imply death penalty usage has risen further.

Human rights organization accuses Iran of being on a “horrific” execution binge in recent months, executing more than 250 people in the first six months of 2022 – more than twice the previous year’s total.

“The state is murdering in mass in an immoral attack on the right to life,”

Some guilty persons have been executed in mass executions, the Human rights organization claims, including a dozen on 15 June and the same number on 6 June.

Statistics overrepresent ethnic minorities.

Baluchis make up only 5% of Iran’s population, but more than a quarter of those executed this year, according to Amnesty International.

