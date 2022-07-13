Iran vows to maintain ‘rightful and logical’ position in nuclear talk

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran will not deviate from its “rightful and rational” position in talks to restore a 2015 nuclear accord.

DUBAI: President Ebrahim Raisi stated on Wednesday, as reported by Iranian media, that Iran will not deviate from its “rightful and rational” position in discussions to restore a 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran won’t talk directly with its worst enemy, the United States, and their last meeting, which took place last month in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, didn’t go anywhere.

“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi continued.

