Iranian military warned US against using force

Iranian military warned the United States and Israel against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported on Friday, after US President Joe Biden stated he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

State media reported Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, as stating, “The Americans and Zionists (Israel) know very well the price for using the word ‘force against Iran.'”

“Biden must have been drowsy when he threatened Iran,” he added, “Watch your soldiers’ pants — they might get wet in the Arabian Gulf!”

This Monday, Israeli television asked President Biden if his previous assurances that he would prevent Tehran from gaining a nuclear weapon meant that he would use war against Iran. Biden responded, “If that was the last resort, yes.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a promise to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons. This seems to be a step toward meeting Israel’s request for the international community to pose a “credible military threat.”

Iran claims its nuclear programme has no military intent and is only used for energy.

In 2015, the Iranian government made a deal with six other countries to limit its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for sanctions being lifted. This was done to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.

