RAMALLAH: Israeli army killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, age 20, was “shot by the occupation (Israeli army)” in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the ministry said in a statement, adding that he died in the village of Jaba.

The Israeli military did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

A 17-year-old Palestinian died on Sunday after being shot the previous day during another Israeli army assault in the same town.

Since the end of March, at least 50 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in the West Bank.

This includes both people who were thought to be terrorists and people who were not fighting.

In recent months, there have been a number of bad things happen in Israel. As a result, Israeli security forces have been searching the West Bank almost every day.

Nineteen persons, the majority of whom were Israeli citizens inside Israel, have been killed, primarily by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. Additionally, three Arab Israeli attackers have been murdered.

