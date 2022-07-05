Israeli PM Yair Lapid will press French President Emmanuel Macron for a harder stance on Iran.

Iran itself has broke the deal by accelerating projects with potential bomb-making potential.

He will also warn that Tehran-backed Hezbollah is “playing with fire.

Lapid’s first trip abroad since becoming caretaker prime minister last week gives him a chance to use his diplomatic skills before the election in November.

The French are trying to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that the previous US administration abandoned and Israel opposed because of its restrictions.

As Lebanon’s former colonial governor, France has more power in Beirut. When Israel shot down three Hezbollah drones, the officials there were shocked.

An Israeli official said, “The French are quite active on the Iranian issue.”

“We must argue… Israel opposes JCPOA (2015 nuclear deal). We’re not against a deal. We want a good bargain.“

Since the US pulled out of the pact, Iran has been violating, speeding up projects with bomb-making capability. Its technological advances have accelerated unproductive negotiations.

The Israeli official called for “coordinated pressure” on Iran and offered help “drafting an appropriate framework.”

Hezbollah in Lebanon is Israel’s de facto front with Iran. An Israeli official accused the group of “playing with fire” after Saturday’s shoot-downs.

The person declined to specify, but claimed Lapid would release “new material explaining how Hezbollah is endangering Lebanon.”

Hezbollah and Israel fought a border conflict in 2006 but are now at a standstill.

An official said that the Karish rig off the coast of Lebanon will produce gas for Israel and the EU.

This is in line with the EU’s desire to replace Russia as a source of energy since the Ukraine invasion.

