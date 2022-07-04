Japan protests Chinese navy ship near disputed islands

A Japanese official said that a Chinese naval vessel was cruising near disputed islands, as rumours emerged that Russia also dispatched a naval vessel.

The East China Sea islets, known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing, are at the centre of a protracted dispute between the two countries.

A Japanese official said that a Chinese naval vessel was cruising near disputed islands, as rumours emerged that Russia had also dispatched a naval vessel to the region.

Advertisement

The East China Sea islets, known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing, are at the centre of a protracted dispute between Japan and China.

The Japan news agency says this is the first time since 2018 that a Chinese navy ship has been seen near the islands.

A Chinese military vessel “entered Japan’s contiguous waters” at 7:44 a.m. Monday, the Japanese defence ministry stated.

12-nautical-mile contiguous waters extend beyond territorial waters.

Seiji Kihara, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters, “We expressed grave concerns and lodged our protest to the Chinese side through a diplomatic route, and urged them to prevent a repeat.”

The islets “are Japanese territory under both international law and historical precedent,” he stressed.

Advertisement

Also Read Japan is less impacted by inflation, hence BOJ maintains an easy policy Japan's core consumer inflation hit 2.1% for two straight months in May....

Separately, a Russian military vessel was sighted in the adjacent waters of the disputed islands on Monday morning, according to reports from Japan news agency, Jiji Press, and other Japanese media citing unidentified defence ministry sources.

AFP was unable to quickly corroborate the reports with the ministry.

As leaders of the so-called Quad alliance — Japan, the United States, Australia, and India — convened in Tokyo in May, Chinese and Russian fighter jets conducted combined flights near the East Asian country.

Japan said the move was “provocative” because it occurred during the leaders’ summit.

Beijing said that the flights were part of a plan for China and Russia to work together on military matters every year.

Advertisement

Also Read Japan warns on ‘interests’ after Russia gas project decree Russia transfers operations of key oil and gas project to new Russian...