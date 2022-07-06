Jayland Walker was handcuffed when he died: Autopsy report says

Demonstrators protest against the Akron police shooting death of Black man Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio – Google

AKRON, Ohio: Jayland Walker, a black man fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, arrived at the coroner’s office still in handcuffs, according to an international news agency.

A medical examiner’s report reportedly contains photographs showing Walker’s body in handcuffs, including when it was at the coroner’s office. An international news agency reviewed this report.

Reportedly, he was restrained with his hands behind his back.

This week, a lawyer for Walker’s family told the Associated Press that the police first tied Walker up before trying to help him.

The police report says that Walker tried to get away from them during a traffic stop on June 27. This led to a high-speed chase.

It was later discovered that Walker was unarmed, but police initially said he had discharged a gun from his vehicle.

After Walker got out of the car and ran away, the police said they tried to use a taser on him but were unable to.

Officers then fired multiple rounds at him, striking him at least sixty times.

According to the photographs in the medical examiner’s report, Walker had wounds all over his body, from his “ankle to his cheek on both sides of his body.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the murder.

According to international news reports, Walker’s body was taken to the coroner as part of this investigation.

