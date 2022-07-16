Jews fleeing Ukraine seek safety on the shores of a lake in Hungary

After Russia’s invasion began on February 24, the Kharkiv psychiatrist and millions of other Ukrainians fled, seeking safety wherever they could with relatives and charitable organizations.

In a kosher shelter on the shores of Lake Balaton in Hungary, Neomi Gluzman Kravchenko spends time with her son while she and the rest of her Jewish community seek sanctuary from the conflict that has destroyed their homes in Ukraine.

After Russia’s invasion began on February 24, the Kharkiv psychiatrist and millions of other Ukrainians fled, seeking safety wherever they could with relatives and charitable organisations.

On their journey to other locations, several Jewish families travelled via the “Machne Chabad” rescue hamlet. People have travelled to Israel and the USA, according to her.

Like her, other people are still in Hungary on the other side of the border, taking a break and pondering whether they can survive the war.

Earlier this week, families kept their spirits up with a day of dancing and eating and religious celebration.

Those traditions had flourished in Ukraine before the conflict, said Slomo Koves, chief rabbi of the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities (EMIH), which runs the centre on land provided by Hungary’s government.

“Jewish life was so thriving, so strong, so rich. Just before the war, they say it was like on a peak … And that’s why it’s such a shame that all this just scattered in one day because of the war.

Everyone want the opportunity to return home, to begin living a Jewish life again.

The camp, which is the biggest of its kind in Europe and is operated by the EMIH and the Federation of the Jewish Communities of Ukraine, is located where a Soviet leader’s summer retreat formerly stood. It is home to about 400 individuals.

Software developer Saul Melamed is another local who had to leave his house in the Donetsk region of Ukraine years before to the invasion due to conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

He left at that time for Kiev. He had to cross the border this time to go to safety.

The likelihood that people would return would decrease the longer the war lasted, he claimed.

