This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to Ukrainian troops receiving training at a British army facility in North Yorkshire and had a chance to handle the arms that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon acquire from their British colleagues.

Johnson is shown testing a variety of weaponry while donning camouflage clothing and wearing tactical headphones in a video shared on his Twitter account. British commanders are present to keep an eye on him. Johnson observes Ukrainian soldiers training with the British forces while simultaneously firing a grenade and holding an NLAW anti-tank rocket weapon.

“This week I visited Ukrainian troops being trained by the British Armed Forces in North Yorkshire. The UK is committed to doing all we can to help Ukraine continue to repel Russian aggression,” the politician posted.

He also addressed the Ukrainians: “I just want you to know that the people of the United Kingdom support the people of Ukraine and support you in your fight. And I am absolutely convinced that you can win and that you will win… I know that in the end the Ukrainian people are going to succeed. I know that the Ukrainian forces are going to succeed.”

Currently receiving training in North Yorkshire are about 400 Ukrainian military soldiers. According to Johnson, during the next four months, the United Kingdom intends to train around 10,000 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Only a few days after Johnson decided to quit, the visit is made.

The head of state made Ukraine a priority in his foreign policy, with his nation offering more security aid than any other nation outside the United States. Johnson claims that the UK has sent 6,900 anti-tank weapon units, 120 armoured vehicles, rocket launchers, etc. to Ukraine in particular. He believes that this equipment has already begun to stop Putin’s war on Ukraine.

According to reports, Johnson made two trips to Kiev following the start of Russia’s all-out offensive against Ukraine.

