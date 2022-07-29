Advertisement
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

  • The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to eight, governor says. 
  • 81-year-old Perry County lady died.
  • Governor issues a state of emergency in six counties.
Kentucky death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to eight, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Beshear issued a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning due to storm damage that might take years to recover. Beshear called the floods “one of the worst in Kentucky’s history.”

“Hundreds lose houses.”81-year-old Perry County lady died.

More rain tonight might complicate the situation, the governor tweeted.

“A lot of individuals” were missing after the water, he added.

Local media released footage of roads with water as high as tree leaves and electricity lines jutting out of greenish brown water.

Beshear said the state used helicopters and boats to rescue flood victims. Beshear cautioned that some of the storm-damaged facilities may not have electricity or services. Fresh water will be hard to get in flooded areas, so trucks will carry it in.

The National Weather Service predicted a 40% probability of severe rain and storms Thursday night in the Cumberland Mountain foothills and an 80% chance Friday.

