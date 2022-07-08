Kharkiv region: Rescuers extinguish fires started by enemy bombardment

Russian shelling caused fires to start in four separate places in Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service received calls to four addresses at once on July 7 after 17:00 as a result of enemy bombardment of a residential neighbourhood and a business district in Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi district.

The fires were put out by rescuers.

Three individuals were murdered and two were injured, according to early data.

According to reports, the Russian troops attacked a district of Kharkiv on July 7 in the evening. Multiple rocket launchers were employed by the intruders, according to early accounts.