Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 becomes highest-rated reality show

Rohit Shetty has a Midas touch and it has been proven with each project he takes in hand. Be it a director, producer, or television host, he has always been a massive success. At present, he is busy shooting for his most popular reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12’. This stunt-based reality show is highly watched and loved by the audiences and every season has received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Its thrilling adventurous concept has hooked the attention of the watchers for a long time now.

This time is no different. The new season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” started on July 2, 2022, and each episode has been making a lot of noise with its amazing challenges. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become the most popular show on Indian TV, just like it did last year. This is because it has the highest TRP. Today, Rohit posted a short video of himself to his Instagram account. He thanked the viewers for watching this video by writing, “With folded hands, I want to thank my viewers for making Khatron Ke Khiladi the most popular reality show ONCE AGAIN!!!”

Rajiv Adatia also shared a video along with Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, and Rubina Dilaik. In this video, these contestants thank viewers for making Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the highest-rated reality show. Sharing this clip on his Instagram handle, Rajiv captioned, “Thank you guys for Making KHATRO KE KHILADI the Number 1 reality show once again!!! KHATRON KE KHILADI!!!”

