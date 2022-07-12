Kiev mayor on the upcoming warmer season: “I think we’ll manage”

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, stated his confidence that the government will be successful in securing supplies when discussing preparations for the coming fall and winter, including how to supply the capital with heat and electricity.

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, stated his confidence that the government will be successful in securing supplies when discussing preparations for the coming fall and winter, including how to supply the capital with heat and electricity. According to sources, Klitschko discussed the subject when speaking at a TV programme.

“I can promise one thing – that my team and I will do everything to ensure that all services available to the people of Kyiv (including electricity and heat – ed.) are provided in full, in the same parameters as in pre-war times. It’s a very difficult situation, I agree (in the conditions of a full-scale Russian invasion – ed.), there are a lot of unknown components, and plenty of challenges. But I think we will cope,” Klitschko said.

According to reports, Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukraine’s Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, promised that the heating season will begin on schedule in 2022–2023 and that prices would not increase.

In response to the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to lower the base rate of dividend payments from 95% to 30%, OJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine will use the UAH 8.5 billion it received for the purchase of gas for the upcoming heating season.

