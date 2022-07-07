Kuleba and Blinken debate the supply of heavy weapons before the G20 Ministerial Meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke before the G20 Ministerial Meeting.

In order to coordinate actions to hasten the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke before the G20 Ministerial Meeting.

Dmytro Kuleba, the minister of foreign affairs for Ukraine, posted the pertinent comment on Twitter.

“Spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the G20 ministerial where we both will put Russian aggression in the spotlight and prevent Russia from spreading lies. Grateful for the U.S. military aid. We coordinated steps to speed up supplies of heavy weapons from the U.S. and other partners,” Kuleba wrote.

The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is set for July 8, 2022, so a reminder that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be attending is that he will be travelling this week to Bali, Indonesia. Participants in the meeting will likely talk about how to address issues like food security that are associated with the conflict that the Russian Federation has started against Ukraine.