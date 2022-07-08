Kuleba  claims that Johnson’s resignation won’t affect the United Kingdom’s approach to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s departure, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, won’t affect the nation’s approach to Ukraine.

“Undoubtedly, amid this war, Boris Johnson proved to be a brave person and someone who is not afraid to take risks.

He is such a person that is very difficult to replace – there will never be anyone like him.

“Undoubtedly, amid this war, Boris Johnson proved to be a brave person and someone who is not afraid to take risks. At least recall his visit to Kyiv in April. He is such a person that is very difficult to replace – there will never be anyone like him. But, I am convinced that whoever becomes Prime Minister of Great Britain, the country’s policy and support for Ukraine will remain unchanged. We will continue cooperating with them and they will provide help to us,” Kuleba said.

It should be remembered that on July 7, Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, announced his resignation. Additionally, he pledged that the UK would keep aiding Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

The Financial Times reports that influential members of the Conservative Party support naming a new British prime minister by early September, when the House of Commons reconvenes after its summer break.

