  • Kuleba: Ukraine will take all necessary precautions to ensure that transferring a turbine for Nord Stream has no negative effects
  • Ukraine will use all available means to ensure that the choice to export a Siemens turbine for Nord Stream 1 to Germany was a grave error and did not have any repercussions or establish a precedent.
  • We believe that this is a big mistake – the decision was approved by Canada.
  • Kuleba added that there are currently no indications that the United States, the European Union, or other nations’ sanctions policy would be eased.
Ukraine will use all available means to ensure that the choice to export a Siemens turbine for Nord Stream 1 to Germany was a grave error and did not have any repercussions or establish a precedent.

During a nationwide telethon on Ukrainian TV channels, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, stated:

“As for Canada’s case, a risk of setting a precedent exists. We believe that this is a big mistake – the decision approved by Canada. Now everyone assures us that there will be no precedent, that this is an exception and it will not have any further consequences,” he said.

“But we understand how everything works, so we will make every effort to ensure that this particular case does not become a reason for others to do similar things,” the minister said.

Kuleba added that there are currently no indications that the United States, the European Union, or other nations’ sanctions policy would be eased.

According to reports, Canada chose to send Germany a gas turbine that Siemens Energy AG had fixed in Canada and had been a part of the Nord Stream pipeline system. Despite opposition from the Ukrainian government and a sizable Ukrainian community in Canada, who emphasized that returning the turbine would undermine the sanctions regime, the decision was adopted.

