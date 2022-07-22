Kyiv and Moscow agree to resume Black Sea grain shipments

Kyiv and Moscow agree to begin Black Sea grain shipments. Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said this is a tremendous diplomatic gesture that would help the global food situation.

The agreement followed months of talks and promises to open Black Sea ports to Ukraine’s grain and oilseeds.

Russia denies ports’ water access. Millions of tonnes of Ukrainian food couldn’t be exported.

“Black Sea lighthouse The world needs hope, potential, and relief.” Fri. Guterres.

“These talks attempt to improve lives,” he said. “It’s not about one side.

Global issues however a priority. Global accord”

Guterres says the pact will help undeveloped nations and cut food costs, which were high before the war.

47 million people are starving due to the Ukraine war. Western authorities think Russia utilized food in its invasion.

However, Russian fertilizers will reach worldwide markets. Russia makes fertilizers to grow food. The invasion has driven up prices.

Erdogan said “millions would no longer go hungry”

Erdogan: “Ship trade will start soon, and many countries may relax.”

Ukraine and Russia feed the world. Ukraine, a breadbasket, exports most of its grain. EU says 90% of exports came from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

The best way to end a global food crisis and protect Ukrainian farmers is to open their ports, argues their leader.

Russians seized 500,000 tonnes of grain from occupied areas, and occupants had 1 million tonnes in elevators.

Ukraine’s grain dealers predict a harvest of 69.4 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds, somewhat higher than expected but significantly lower than last year’s 106 million tonnes.

