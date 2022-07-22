LA schools adopt ‘trans affirming’ mission to challenge gender binary

The Los Angeles Unified School District has adopted a radical gender theory curriculum.

However, public records show how much gender ideology has snuck in.

Teachers asked about race, gender, and orientation in training.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has adopted a radical gender theory curriculum that invites teachers to “disrupt the gender binary” and employ “trans-affirming” programming to make classrooms “queer all school year.”

Many public records from Los Angeles Unified show how much gender ideology has snuck in.

Since 2020, the district’s HRDE department has taught K–12 queer theory.

Many conferences, lectures, curricula, teacher-training programs, “gender and sexuality” clubs, and school-sponsored displays exist.

Last October, at a weeklong conference called “Standing with LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and Families,” administrators provided presentations on “breaking the [gender] binary.” Providing students “free gender-affirming attire,” and “what your queer middle schooler wants you to know.”

White, cisgender, heterosexual men created an oppressive social framework, separated the world into man and woman, and persecuted racial and sexual minorities.

Religion rules humanity. The district promoted “Muslim and Trans” materials during the meeting.

In “Queering Culture & Race” training, teachers were encouraged to use “intersectionality” Teachers however asked about race, gender, and orientation.

The queer theory says “boys and girls” and “ladies and gentlemen” are relics of the gender binary.

LAUSD has a “trans-affirming” program. Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity offered district materials.

However, Woke Kindergarten videos encourage 5-year-olds to use “they,” “ze,” and “tree.” And to choose gender identities that “feel fantastic to you.”

However, if a student wants, teachers must use their preferred name and pronoun and keep their gender secret from parents.

LAUSD teaches 600,000 mostly low-income, minority children.

Well-educated, well-paid administrators advocate gender-ideology programs that won’t help these kids get basic education or climb the economic and social ladder.

