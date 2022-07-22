Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
LA schools adopt ‘trans affirming’ mission to challenge gender binary

LA schools adopt ‘trans affirming’ mission to challenge gender binary

Articles
Advertisement
LA schools adopt ‘trans affirming’ mission to challenge gender binary

LA schools adopt ‘trans affirming’ mission to challenge gender binary

Advertisement
  • The Los Angeles Unified School District has adopted a radical gender theory curriculum.
  • However, public records show how much gender ideology has snuck in.
  • Teachers asked about race, gender, and orientation in training.
Advertisement

The Los Angeles Unified School District has adopted a radical gender theory curriculum that invites teachers to “disrupt the gender binary” and employ “trans-affirming” programming to make classrooms “queer all school year.”

Many public records from Los Angeles Unified show how much gender ideology has snuck in.

Since 2020, the district’s HRDE department has taught K–12 queer theory.

Many conferences, lectures, curricula, teacher-training programs, “gender and sexuality” clubs, and school-sponsored displays exist.

Last October, at a weeklong conference called “Standing with LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and Families,” administrators provided presentations on “breaking the [gender] binary.” Providing students “free gender-affirming attire,” and “what your queer middle schooler wants you to know.”

White, cisgender, heterosexual men created an oppressive social framework, separated the world into man and woman, and persecuted racial and sexual minorities.

Advertisement

Religion rules humanity. The district promoted “Muslim and Trans” materials during the meeting.

In “Queering Culture & Race” training, teachers were encouraged to use “intersectionality” Teachers however asked about race, gender, and orientation.

The queer theory says “boys and girls” and “ladies and gentlemen” are relics of the gender binary.

LAUSD has a “trans-affirming” program. Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity offered district materials.

However, Woke Kindergarten videos encourage 5-year-olds to use “they,” “ze,” and “tree.” And to choose gender identities that “feel fantastic to you.”

However, if a student wants, teachers must use their preferred name and pronoun and keep their gender secret from parents.

Advertisement

LAUSD teaches 600,000 mostly low-income, minority children.

Well-educated, well-paid administrators advocate gender-ideology programs that won’t help these kids get basic education or climb the economic and social ladder.

Also Read

Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

Russia and Ukraine sign historic agreement to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Trending News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story