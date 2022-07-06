Liev Schreiber is appointed ambassador for the United24 project

The United24 campaign to raise money for Ukraine has appointed Liev Schreiber,

“Liev Schreiber, American actor, director, screenwriter and producer with Ukrainian roots, co-founder of the BlueCheck Ukraine initiative, w

Liev, I believe that you will also help strengthen the world’s support for Ukraine within the U24.

Advertisement

The United24 campaign to raise money for Ukraine has appointed Liev Schreiber, an American actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and co-founder of the BlueCheck Ukraine initiative, as its ambassador.

“Liev Schreiber, American actor, director, screenwriter and producer with Ukrainian roots, co-founder of the BlueCheck Ukraine initiative, who has been implementing humanitarian projects in Ukraine since the first days of the war, became the United24 ambassador on Medical Aid track. Liev, I believe that you will also help strengthen the world’s support for Ukraine within the U24. Thank you for everything your team is doing for our country and people,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Telegram .

Liev Schreiber’s maternal grandpa was of Ukrainian descent.

On May 17, President Zelensky issued a proclamation establishing the United24 national brand to coordinate the support for Ukraine efforts of allies abroad.

The United24 fundraising platform is a so-called “single window” for donations from nonprofits, allies, and individuals to support Ukraine, particularly in the following areas: support for the armed forces, aid for the sick, injured, and children, infrastructure restoration, and digital and information counteraction to armed aggression.

Tennis player Elina Svitolina and football player Andriy Shevchenko have already been named the initiative’s ambassadors.

Advertisement

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International news on oldsite.bolnews.com