Londonderry and Strabane rescue six during heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

Six people have been saved from floods in the Londonderry and Strabane areas.

One person was saved from a car that was submerged in water, and five people were stuck in flooded homes.

From noon BST until 21:00 BST, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

Police have told drivers in and around Derry and Strabane to be very careful.

They also said that some roads are flooded and can’t be used.

For health and safety reasons, the events at the Foyle Maritime Festival for Saturday evening had to end early.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that between 7:00 BST on Saturday morning and 1:30 AM on Sunday morning, they got 106 calls about flooding.

Because of the calls, firefighters went to 49 different places.

Several places in Londonderry, such as the Strand Road and the Foyle Road, were said to be flooded.

Gretta Mooney, whose home in Eglinton was badly damaged by flooding, said she is “nearly at breaking point” because of the repeated flooding in the area.

Ms. Mooney told the media correspondent, “I lifted up my bed and it’s even in through the corner of the wall, even though the sandbags were down and it was still coming through.”

Added, “It was up over the back door,” further added, “Are we going to have to sit and here and take what comes to us?

“There’s not much more I can take.”

