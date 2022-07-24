Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Londonderry and Strabane rescue six during heavy rain

Londonderry and Strabane rescue six during heavy rain

Articles
Advertisement
Londonderry and Strabane rescue six during heavy rain

Londonderry and Strabane rescue six during heavy rain

Advertisement
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.
  • Six people have been saved from floods in the Londonderry and Strabane areas.
  • One person was saved from a car that was submerged in water, and five people were stuck in flooded homes.
Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that six people have been saved from floods in the Londonderry and Strabane areas.

One person was saved from a car that was submerged in water, and five people who were stuck in flooded homes were also saved.

From noon BST until 21:00 BST, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

Police have told drivers in and around Derry and Strabane to be very careful.

They also said that some roads are flooded and can’t be used.

For health and safety reasons, the events at the Foyle Maritime Festival for Saturday evening had to end early.

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that between 7:00 BST on Saturday morning and 1:30 AM on Sunday morning, they got 106 calls about flooding.

Because of the calls, firefighters went to 49 different places.

Several places in Londonderry, such as the Strand Road and the Foyle Road, were said to be flooded.

Gretta Mooney, whose home in Eglinton was badly damaged by flooding, said she is “nearly at breaking point” because of the repeated flooding in the area.

Ms. Mooney told the media correspondent, “I lifted up my bed and it’s even in through the corner of the wall, even though the sandbags were down and it was still coming through.”

Added, “It was up over the back door,” further added, “Are we going to have to sit and here and take what comes to us?

Advertisement

“There’s not much more I can take.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story