  • Lorna Garnett ‘humiliated’ when partner Tony Garnett left her for Ukrainian refugee Sofiia karkadym
A mother who claims her partner abandoned her for a blonde Ukrainian refugee leaving her feeling “utterly humiliated” has criticised his “circus show.”

He is currently residing with a second woman in addition to the refugee he fled with, as revealed in a damning interview with Lorna Garnett, who termed it a “circus act.”

In addition to living with Sofiia Karkadym, Tony Garnett, a former security guard, also shares a home with Sofiia Rastorhuieva, 19, and her partner Illia Tronevych, 18.

This week, after Tony, who is 28, reportedly barraged Lorna with nasty messages, she also succeeded in getting a restraining order against him.

I never thought that this could happen to me, she said, according to The Sun. I used to be really gregarious and bubbly, but now I prefer to stay home.

Tony seems to enjoy the attention, but I find it to be too much. I’m embarrassed by it all. Nobody truly is aware of the reality.

“After eight years of dating, I believed I knew him, but I was mistaken. I just need calm so that I may rebuild my life with our two daughters.

“I’m hoping the restraining order gives me that. I’ll never stop him seeing his children, I want the very best for them. But I refuse to let them get dragged into a circus act.”

After Tony picked up Sofiia from the war-torn Ukraine and brought her to live with him, Lorna, and their two daughters in Bradford, West Yorkshire, Lorna’s suffering began.

Within two weeks, Lorna had suspicions and gave Sofiia the go-ahead to leave before Tony could pack his things and accompany her.

After they had hurt one other, Tony expressed regret but insisted: “We’re planning the rest of our lives together.”

He added: “Ukraine is the same size as the UK and if we were invaded we’d hope the rest of the world would step in to help. “That’s all I wanted to do, but things have taken a very unexpected twist. I knew I couldn’t give her up and all of a sudden it seemed like a no-brainer, I knew that’s what I wanted. “We never set out to do this, it wasn’t planned and we didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

According to Tony, Lorna and he split up before Sofia arrived in the UK.

He now acknowledges that leaving with Sofiia cost him his career and way of life, but he will now take on the role of her caregiver after she developed a largely blind eye infection while travelling to the UK from Germany.

