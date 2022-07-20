Lviv region chief: About 300 injured Ukrainian youngsters can be treated in Hungary

Now that Ukrainian soldiers and children who have been injured can be treated in Hungary,

Following a meeting with the Hungarian delegation in Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv regional military administration, stated this in a Telegram post.

During the meeting, Mr. Magyar noted that Hungary can currently accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment,

Advertisement

Now that Ukrainian soldiers and children who have been injured can be treated in Hungary, scholarships will be made available to students who have been forced to leave their studies in Ukraine.

Following a meeting with the Hungarian delegation in Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv regional military administration, stated this in a Telegram post.

“I met with the Hungarian delegation led by the State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar. During the meeting, Mr. Magyar noted that Hungary can currently accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment, and it also wants to continue the medical program for the military, which was launched in 2014. Hungarian scholarships can be offered to Ukrainian students who have been forced to leave their studies,” he wrote.

Kozytskyi stressed at the conference that the Lviv area needs money to rebuild enough housing to absorb individuals from temporary shelters.

He claims that Hungary has taken in nearly a million Ukrainian refugees.

Also Read