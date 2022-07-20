Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Lviv region chief: About 300 injured Ukrainian youngsters can be treated in Hungary
Lviv region chief: About 300 injured Ukrainian youngsters can be treated in Hungary

Lviv region chief: About 300 injured Ukrainian youngsters can be treated in Hungary

Articles
Advertisement
Lviv region chief: About 300 injured Ukrainian youngsters can be treated in Hungary

Lviv region chief

Advertisement
  • Now that Ukrainian soldiers and children who have been injured can be treated in Hungary, 
  • Following a meeting with the Hungarian delegation in Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv regional military administration, stated this in a Telegram post.
  • During the meeting, Mr. Magyar noted that Hungary can currently accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment, 
Advertisement

Now that Ukrainian soldiers and children who have been injured can be treated in Hungary, scholarships will be made available to students who have been forced to leave their studies in Ukraine.

Following a meeting with the Hungarian delegation in Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv regional military administration, stated this in a Telegram post.

“I met with the Hungarian delegation led by the State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar. During the meeting, Mr. Magyar noted that Hungary can currently accept about 300 wounded Ukrainian children for treatment, and it also wants to continue the medical program for the military, which was launched in 2014. Hungarian scholarships can be offered to Ukrainian students who have been forced to leave their studies,” he wrote.

Kozytskyi stressed at the conference that the Lviv area needs money to rebuild enough housing to absorb individuals from temporary shelters.

He claims that Hungary has taken in nearly a million Ukrainian refugees.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
North Korea issues a weather advisory for
North Korea issues a weather advisory for "severe cold"
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story