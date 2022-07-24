Lyft driver ejects arguing passengers on Delaware highway

A Lyft passenger died after the driver kicked him and his five friends out of the car.

An oncoming car hit the 43-year-old victim, killing him.

Police however still trying to find the Lyft driver as of Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that a Lyft passenger died early Saturday morning after the driver kicked him and his five friends out of the car on Delaware Highway because of a fight, and then an oncoming car hit him.

The 43-year-old victim and his friends had hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and take them to their home in Bethany Beach. The incident happened at 1:44 a.m. when the Lyft driver arrived.

Police say that an argument happened between the group and the Lyft driver as they drove south on the Coast Highway.

“The Lyft driver ended the ride, stopped in the middle of the left lane going south, and told all six passengers to get out of the car,” police said.

As the passengers got out of the car, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driving south toward the stopped Lyft car tried to change lanes to avoid hitting the back of the car, according to police.

But the 27-year-old driver didn’t see the pedestrian standing in the road after getting out of the right rear passenger seat, so he hit him, police said.

Police say that after the crash, the Lyft car, which may have been a white Honda Pilot, left the scene while the Corolla stopped right away.

On the spot, the 43-year-old victim however said to be dead. Before he could be identified, his family had to be told.

While they looked into the crash, investigators closed the road for about four hours. Police were still trying to find the Lyft driver as of Saturday afternoon.

