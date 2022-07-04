Man dies in jet-powered truck disaster at US air show

Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show.

He was driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour (483 kilometres per hour).

The driver of a jet-powered truck was killed in an accident that occurred in front of onlookers at an air show in the US state of Michigan, relatives confirmed Sunday.

As per police, Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show while driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour (483 kilometres per hour).

“We have lost our youngest son Chris in an accident doing what he loved; performing with Shockwave,” his father, Neal Darnell, wrote on Facebook.

Separately, he explained that the accident was caused by “a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck.”

A video captured at the Battle Creek Executive Airport by apparent air show guests and shared on social media shows the truck losing control, exploding into flames, and crashing while shocked spectators watch in horror.

Just before the crash, pyrotechnic flames were seen coming out of the Shockwave’s exhaust pipes. This seemed to be a normal part of the truck’s performance.

The truck, which once hit a record speed of 376 miles per hour and was dubbed the “world’s fastest semi,” was upgraded to carry three jet engines in the back, giving it 36,000 horsepower.

The remainder of Saturday’s schedule was cancelled, but the air show will resume on Sunday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police, fire officials, and the Federal Aviation Administration have initiated investigations.

