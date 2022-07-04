Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man dies in jet-powered truck disaster at US air show

Man dies in jet-powered truck disaster at US air show

Articles
Advertisement
Man dies in jet-powered truck disaster at US air show

Man dies in jet-powered truck disaster at Michigan air show – Google

Advertisement
  • Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show.
  • He was driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour (483 kilometres per hour).

The driver of a jet-powered truck was killed in an accident that occurred in front of onlookers at an air show in the US state of Michigan, relatives confirmed Sunday.

Advertisement

As per police, Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show while driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour (483 kilometres per hour).

“We have lost our youngest son Chris in an accident doing what he loved; performing with Shockwave,” his father, Neal Darnell, wrote on Facebook.

Separately, he explained that the accident was caused by “a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck.”

Also Read

Texas charges 4 after 53 migrants die in a truck in US
Texas charges 4 after 53 migrants die in a truck in US

Four men have been charged after 53 migrants perished in a hot...

A video captured at the Battle Creek Executive Airport by apparent air show guests and shared on social media shows the truck losing control, exploding into flames, and crashing while shocked spectators watch in horror.

Just before the crash, pyrotechnic flames were seen coming out of the Shockwave’s exhaust pipes. This seemed to be a normal part of the truck’s performance.

Advertisement

The truck, which once hit a record speed of 376 miles per hour and was dubbed the “world’s fastest semi,” was upgraded to carry three jet engines in the back, giving it 36,000 horsepower.

The remainder of Saturday’s schedule was cancelled, but the air show will resume on Sunday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police, fire officials, and the Federal Aviation Administration have initiated investigations.

Also Read

Michigan officer murders a man at traffic stop after physical struggle
Michigan officer murders a man at traffic stop after physical struggle

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver following a "physical struggle" after...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story