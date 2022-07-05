Mariupol residents who are under Russian occupation are killed due to a lack of medication 

Residents of Mariupol, which Russian forces are currently occupying in the Donetsk region, are dying from a lack of medicine.

Residents of Mariupol, which Russian forces are currently occupying in the Donetsk region, are dying from a lack of medicine.

“Due to a scarcity of medications, the citizens of Mariupol are dying. Medicines for those with cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and thyroid gland issues are in limited supply in the city “Mayor Vadym Boychenko was mentioned in a Telegram post by the Mariupol City Council.

Boychenko claims that because their lives are in danger, these individuals cannot wait for invaders to bring them medicine. After all, the Russians and their allies, the local authorities in Mariupol, have been preventing citizens from having regular access to food, medicine, and enough drinking water for more than two months.

“A 120 kg, 2 metre tall, healthy athlete had his two legs removed yesterday. Why? He was under stress from military operations and suffered an insulin crisis.

He developed a disability as a result of the city’s lack of access to essential medications and adequate healthcare resources. And this incident is not unique. Amputation of the affected limb is suggested as an alternative to excellent medical care. The mayor emphasised that “quick judgments” are taken that harm and kill Mariupol inhabitants.

He urged the world community to evaluate the city’s humanitarian catastrophe and the genocidal treatment of its citizens. The Mariupol mayor urged everyone to take action to arrange assistance for the city’s citizens.

One of the worst humanitarian calamities brought on by Russian assault occurs in Mariupol. Shelling from the enemy nearly entirely destroyed the city.

At the moment, Mariupol lacks regular access to gas, water, and electricity. In the city, up to 22,000 citizens have perished since the Russian invasion started. Deportations to Russia and the temporarily controlled areas of the Donetsk region total more than 50,000.

