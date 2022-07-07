Massachusetts boaters rescued from the “circle of death” after being flung into the water

In Massachusetts waters, two guys were tossed from their capsized boat and narrowly avoided the dreaded “circle of death,” according to authorities.

On July 5, just before 10 a.m., two recreational boaters lost control of their 24-foot yacht off the shore of Marshfield and were tossed into the water.

The boat got stuck in a tight, “high-speed” circling pattern that safety experts refer to as the “circle of death” because it causes huge, frequently fatal propeller injuries when it strikes ejected boaters in the water.

Despite not having life jackets on or being attached to the boat’s kill switch, the men managed to flee its dangerous path without getting hurt.

Fortunately for the men who had become stranded, Captain Dana Blackman of the fishing boat Finest Kind, which was passing by, spotted one of them waving a white T-shirt from the swirling water.

A sea tow had to pull the spinning boat under control after 90 minutes. Marshfield police put up a one-mile security zone and briefly blocked beaches because they thought the direction of the vessel, which was headed towards Green Harbor and Brant Rock, would suddenly change.