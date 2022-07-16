Medical examiner Ivana says Trump’s death was unintentional







Ivana Trump, the first wife of late U.S. President Donald Trump, died on Thursday. According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), she had blunt force trauma injuries to her body and died as a result of the accident.

Ivana Trump was discovered dead inside her apartment on the stairs on Thursday, according to a police spokesperson, and foul play was not thought to be involved.

“The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” OCME said in a statement.

The former president’s three oldest children’s mother, Ivana, worked alongside him to construct several of his most recognisable structures, including Trump Tower. When she passed away, she was 73 years old.

In 1977, they got hitched, and they got divorced in 1992. Together, they had three kids: Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.

