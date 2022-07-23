Mega Millions prize increased to $790 million After no lottery ticket matched all six winning numbers

After no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a staggering $790 million.

According to the lottery’s website, the winning numbers for Friday were 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66, together with the gold Mega Ball 16.

According to the lottery, the $630 million jackpot was worth around $388 million in cash.

The cash reward for the upcoming drawing, which is planned for Tuesday, is anticipated to be $464.4 million.

According to a news release from the lottery, “just three lottery jackpots ever won — in any game — at a higher level than next Tuesday’s expected prize of $790 million.”

Two of which were Mega Millions jackpots: $1.050 billion won on January 22, 2021 in Michigan, and $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018 in South Carolina.

The largest jackpot ever won is currently a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that was claimed on January 13, 2016.

There were four significant winners on Friday despite no one drawing the first six numbers. Three of those tickets, bought in Delaware, New Jersey, and New York, each won $3 million since they chose the Megaplier option. According to the lottery, the fourth ticket with the correct five numbers was purchased in Virginia and was valued $1 million.

This year, winners of four Mega Millions jackpots came from Tennessee, California, New York, and Minnesota.