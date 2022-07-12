MFA Germany: Russia is shamelessly using the humanitarian situation in Syria for its own foreign policy objectives

According to the German Foreign Ministry, Russia’s decision to block the UN Security Council’s resolution to expand the Bab al-Hawa humanitarian corridor in Syria was justified.

“The person claimed that a deal was urgently required in order for Syria to continue receiving humanitarian aid through the UN.

The ambassador stated that talks are still going on in New York despite Russia’s veto.

Russia is brazenly pursuing its own foreign policy objectives by making use of its UN membership and the Syrian refugee crisis.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger, “Russia’s veto on Friday showed us that we cannot expect Russia to cease its unscrupulous game of using humanitarian aid to civilians as bargaining chips.”

About 2.5 million Syrians rely on the delivery of aid through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for their basic survival. The remaining route for cross-border humanitarian aid from Turkey to Syria is this one. In addition to providing more than EUR 700 million in humanitarian aid to Syria last year, Germany made the greatest one-time commitment of EUR 1.05 billion at this year’s Syria donor conference in Brussels.

As was previously mentioned, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution last Friday that would have extended for a further 12 months the corridor of aid supplies from Turkey that the UN delivers to the roughly 4 million people who live in opposition-controlled northwest Syria.

The resolution proposed by Ireland and Norway received the approval of 13 Security Council members, with China choosing to abstain.

