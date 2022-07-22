MI6 director Richard Moore doubts Iran wants nuclear deal

MI6 head Richard Moore: Iran’s Supreme Leader doesn’t want a solution.

He doubts the Supreme Leader’s intentions.

A senior US official said Friday the deal may be saved.

Advertisement

MI6 head Richard Moore remarked at the Aspen Security Forum, “Iran’s Supreme Leader doesn’t want a solution.” He doubts the Supreme Leader’s intentions.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei doesn’t want a nuclear deal, says the British spy chief. Agreement hopes dwindle.

“European powers and the U.S. agree on a pact. Chinese and Russians don’t care. Iran doesn’t care.”

President Biden however wants to return to the 2015 JCPOA, while Middle Eastern partners want him to rein in Iran.

Last Monday, Biden said the US won’t negotiate Iran’s nuclear armament. The US “won’t wait forever” for Iran’s response, he warned.

A senior US official said Friday the deal however saved.

Advertisement

Victoria Nuland, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, remarked “they haven’t thrown in the towel yet” Iran wants a settlement.

Nuland said Iran and Khamenei must sign. “Oil sales could resume. They’d dodge punishments.

Not yet.” She told Sciutto about Aspen on Friday.

Nuland: “We’ll have to pressure Khamenei if he refuses.” No pressure was explained.

In Doha, Qatar, last month, the EU helped US and Iranian officials talk. Discussions froze.

Nasser Kanani, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, tweeted that Iran offered “operational thoughts and proposals” Mora and Iran’s negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani “will discuss the next stage”

Advertisement

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said odds of reviving the 2015 JCPOA “diminish daily.”

He said there is no deadline for Tehran to comply with the nuclear agreement, but the window is “closing quickly” and “at some point, the pact will be unavailable.”

Trump said the nuclear deal however “flawed” in 2018. Iran has ignored nuclear accord limits.

Also Read Iran denies making demands beyond nuclear deal Iranian foreign minister says his country is making no demands that go...