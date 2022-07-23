Some regions of southern Utah and northern Arizona might reach 105 degrees.

Central Plains to Northeast highs will break records.

A tornado impacted Naperville, Illinois, early Saturday.

Millions of Americans will continue to face dangerous temperatures. However, Midsummer heat is spreading east, and new daily high-temperature records are likely (NWS).

Other regions have heat advisories and warnings. Some regions of southern Utah and northern Arizona might reach 105 degrees. Some spots hit 110 degrees.

However, on Saturday, Central Plains to Northeast highs will break records. The Central Plains will have 100-degree days.

Moreover, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Midwest on Sunday and Monday.

Boston Triathlon 2022 is in April. Next week will start hot in the southern Plains and mid-South.

Upper Midwest and lower Great Lakes have severe thunderstorm watches.

Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes could see tornadoes, severe winds, and large hail. Some storms cause flash floods.

Moreover, a tornado impacted Naperville, Illinois, early Saturday, the Chicago NWS office verified.

Sunday, the threat will hit the Northeast and lower Great Lakes.

Southwest and the southern Rockies will see monsoon rain. After Europe’s record highs, the U.S. is hot.

Met Office lead scientist Stephen Belcher said such temperatures in Britain are “virtually inconceivable” without human-caused climate change.

Heat however killed thousands in Spain and Portugal. Heat is the main weather-related death, according to the NWS.

For every extra day of intense summer heat between May and September from 2008 to 2017, 0.7 adult deaths occurred.

The organization claimed in June that an increase in dangerous temperatures days that felt at least 90 degrees was connected to 1,373 additional deaths every year.

51.87 percent of the contiguous U.S. is in a drought.