Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Millions of Americans endure dangerous temperatures

Millions of Americans endure dangerous temperatures

Articles
Advertisement
Millions of Americans endure dangerous temperatures

Thousands join Budapest Pride march in sweltering heat

Advertisement
  • Some regions of southern Utah and northern Arizona might reach 105 degrees.
  • Central Plains to Northeast highs will break records.
  • A tornado impacted Naperville, Illinois, early Saturday.
Advertisement

Millions of Americans will continue to face dangerous temperatures. However, Midsummer heat is spreading east, and new daily high-temperature records are likely (NWS).

Other regions have heat advisories and warnings. Some regions of southern Utah and northern Arizona might reach 105 degrees. Some spots hit 110 degrees.

However, on Saturday, Central Plains to Northeast highs will break records. The Central Plains will have 100-degree days.

Moreover, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Midwest on Sunday and Monday.

Boston Triathlon 2022 is in April. Next week will start hot in the southern Plains and mid-South.

Upper Midwest and lower Great Lakes have severe thunderstorm watches.

Advertisement

Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes could see tornadoes, severe winds, and large hail. Some storms cause flash floods.

Moreover, a tornado impacted Naperville, Illinois, early Saturday, the Chicago NWS office verified.

Sunday, the threat will hit the Northeast and lower Great Lakes.

Southwest and the southern Rockies will see monsoon rain. After Europe’s record highs, the U.S. is hot.

Met Office lead scientist Stephen Belcher said such temperatures in Britain are “virtually inconceivable” without human-caused climate change.

Heat however killed thousands in Spain and Portugal. Heat is the main weather-related death, according to the NWS.

Advertisement

For every extra day of intense summer heat between May and September from 2008 to 2017, 0.7 adult deaths occurred.

The organization claimed in June that an increase in dangerous temperatures days that felt at least 90 degrees was connected to 1,373 additional deaths every year.

51.87 percent of the contiguous U.S. is in a drought.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Trending News, Weather News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story