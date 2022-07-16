Montana dust storm produces 21-car pileup

The dust storm caused a 21-car crash on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.

Six persons perished in the accident.

Governor Greg Gianforte sent a tweet praying for the injured and their families.

Advertisement

The Montana Highway Patrol says a dust storm caused a 21-car crash on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County on Friday night. Six persons perished in the 21-car accident.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen said first responders were investigating the collision west of Hardin and that more information will be shared when it was ready. Knudsen is the highway patrol chief.

“The Montana Highway Patrol and other first responders are on the site,” Knudsen added.

“I’m upset to hear that a crash near Hardin killed several individuals. Please join me in praying for the hurt and their families. We appreciate our first responders” Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte sent a tweet.

Ariel Dehart was traveling west on I-90 near Hardin when the tragedy occurred. He observed a camper van become torn open.

Dehart said she drove past a few minutes after the collision. She added there were few first responders at the time.

Advertisement

“It was so terrible to see that it was scary,” Dehart said. “It was warm and scary.

“My stomach plummeted when I saw the ripped-open camper,” she added. “But the owner was quickly putting decorative cushions back in the camper. It was upsetting because what transpired was well over his head.”

Jose Strickland was also there when the crash happened. When the pileup happened in front of him on I-90, he slid to a stop.

Strickland claims he and others assisted get an older man out of his car, onto a stretcher, and into an ambulance.

Strickland commented on Facebook about what happened: “Visibility vanished in a second.” “I still can’t believe we were one truck away from calamity.”

Also Read More than a dozen gunmen are involved in a shootout in Mexico City Four police officers were wounded in a shootout with more than a...