Morocco’s king Mohammed VI endorses new Jewish organizations

RABAT: King Mohammed VI of Morocco has ordered a reorganisation of the country’s Jewish population, a “component” of national culture in the North African nation, as per the royal palace.

During a meeting of the council of ministers at the royal palace in Rabat, the ideas were given to the king and crown prince.

According to the official news agency of Morocco, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit called for the creation of new representative bodies to show that the Jewish tradition is “part of the rich Moroccan culture.”

The kingdom’s Jewish population is estimated at 3,000 individuals, making it the largest in North Africa.

King Mohammed’s plan will set up a National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, a Foundation of Moroccan Judaism whose job will be to protect the community’s history, and a Commission of Moroccan Jews Abroad. This is all a result of talks with Jewish leaders.

When Spain kicked out its Jews in the 15th century, the number of Jews in the kingdom grew.

In the 1940s, there were 250,000 Jews or 10 percent of the country’s population, but a significant departure followed the establishment of Israel in 1948.

700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan ancestry and maintain close ties to their nation of origin.

This new organisation of Moroccan Judaism coincides with the expansion of links between Morocco and Israel in a variety of fields.

