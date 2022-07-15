Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Morocco’s king Mohammed VI endorses new Jewish organizations

Morocco’s king Mohammed VI endorses new Jewish organizations

Articles
Advertisement
Morocco’s king Mohammed VI endorses new Jewish organizations

Morocco King Mohammed VI .

Advertisement
  • Morocco’s Jewish population is estimated at 3,000 individuals, making it the largest in North Africa.
  • 700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan ancestry and maintain close ties to their nation of origin.
  • The new organisation of Moroccan Judaism coincides with the expansion of links between Morocco and Israel.
Advertisement

RABAT: King Mohammed VI of Morocco has ordered a reorganisation of the country’s Jewish population, a “component” of national culture in the North African nation, as per the royal palace.

During a meeting of the council of ministers at the royal palace in Rabat, the ideas were given to the king and crown prince.

According to the official news agency of Morocco, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit called for the creation of new representative bodies to show that the Jewish tradition is “part of the rich Moroccan culture.”

The kingdom’s Jewish population is estimated at 3,000 individuals, making it the largest in North Africa.

King Mohammed’s plan will set up a National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, a Foundation of Moroccan Judaism whose job will be to protect the community’s history, and a Commission of Moroccan Jews Abroad. This is all a result of talks with Jewish leaders.

Also Read

Belgian court gives suspended sentence to host of Paris attacker
Belgian court gives suspended sentence to host of Paris attacker

Abid Aberkane was convicted of assisting the sole surviving jihadist behind the...

Advertisement

When Spain kicked out its Jews in the 15th century, the number of Jews in the kingdom grew.

In the 1940s, there were 250,000 Jews or 10 percent of the country’s population, but a significant departure followed the establishment of Israel in 1948.

700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan ancestry and maintain close ties to their nation of origin.

This new organisation of Moroccan Judaism coincides with the expansion of links between Morocco and Israel in a variety of fields.

Also Read

Moroccan navy rescued 385 migrants
Moroccan navy rescued 385 migrants

Moroccan navy rescued 385 migrants on their way to Spain last week....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Japan’s prime minister issued a dire warning about the country’s population
Japan’s prime minister issued a dire warning about the country’s population
Bill Gates supports a startup that deals with cow farts and burps
Bill Gates supports a startup that deals with cow farts and burps
Poland requests Germany's approval to export tanks
Poland requests Germany's approval to export tanks
Top Ukrainian officials resigned in an effort to fight corruption
Top Ukrainian officials resigned in an effort to fight corruption
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story