NBU sold $309M on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week

  • Over the last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) exchanged $309.2 million for purchases of $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.
  • Ukrinform cites information from the central bank in its reporting.
  • The central bank exchanged $3.891 billion for $4.929 billion in purchases and sales on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2020.
Over the last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) exchanged $309.2 million for purchases of $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

Following foreign exchange operations, the National Bank sold $309.2 million and bought $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market between July 18 and July 24, 2022.

The National Bank has purchased $2.09 billion and EUR 110.97 million since the year 2022 began, while also selling $15.008 billion and EUR 1.789 billion.

According to a source, in 2021, the National Bank traded in the interbank foreign exchange market, selling $1,276 billion and buying $3.691 billion. The central bank exchanged $3.891 billion for $4.929 billion in purchases and sales on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2020.

