NBU sold $309M on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week

- Over the last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) exchanged $309.2 million for purchases of $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.
- Ukrinform cites information from the central bank in its reporting.
- The central bank exchanged $3.891 billion for $4.929 billion in purchases and sales on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2020.
Over the last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) exchanged $309.2 million for purchases of $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.
Following foreign exchange operations, the National Bank sold $309.2 million and bought $223.22 million on the interbank foreign exchange market between July 18 and July 24, 2022.
The National Bank has purchased $2.09 billion and EUR 110.97 million since the year 2022 began, while also selling $15.008 billion and EUR 1.789 billion.
According to a source, in 2021, the National Bank traded in the interbank foreign exchange market, selling $1,276 billion and buying $3.691 billion. The central bank exchanged $3.891 billion for $4.929 billion in purchases and sales on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2020.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.