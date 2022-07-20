Advertisement
New Zealand introduces a new immigrant investor visa

New Zealand introduces a new immigrant investor visa

Articles
New Zealand introduces a new immigrant investor visa

New Zealand investor visa

  • The New Zealand government announced the creation of a new investor migrant visa on Wednesday 
  • the new Active Investor Plus visa will take the place of the previous investment visa categories and will require immigrants to make investments in New Zealand companies.
  • According to him, immigrants frequently invested in shares and bonds rather than directly in New Zealand enterprises as a result of the previous visas.
The New Zealand government announced the creation of a new investor migrant visa on Wednesday in an effort to draw seasoned, high-value investors to make investments in homegrown companies.

According to a statement from Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash, the new Active Investor Plus visa will take the place of the previous investment visa categories and will require immigrants to make investments in New Zealand companies.

According to him, immigrants frequently invested in shares and bonds rather than directly in New Zealand enterprises as a result of the previous visas.

In contrast to passive investment, Nash said, “we want to encourage active investment into New Zealand, which generates more high-skilled jobs and economic growth.”

A minimum investment of NZ$5 million ($3.1 million) is required to qualify for the new visa, and only 50% of that amount can be put toward listed stocks. On September 19, 2022, the visa type will become open.

