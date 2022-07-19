Advertisement
Nova Kakhovka: Ukrainian forces attack Russian positions

  • The enemy was temporarily in control of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region when the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Russian invaders’ positions there once more.
  • In particular, this is why the Russians place their ammunition there in the hope that they will be safe.
  • More strikes have just been recorded, so the orcs are very mistaken,” Khlan said.
The enemy was temporarily in control of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region when the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Russian invaders’ positions there once more.

A Kherson Regional Council deputy named Serhii Khlan said on Facebook,

“There are many industrial enterprises in Nova Kakhovka. Accordingly, there are a large number of warehouses. In particular, this is why the Russians place their ammunition there in the hope that they will be safe. More strikes have just been recorded, so the orcs are very mistaken,” Khlan said.

He also published a photo of the explosion in Nova Kakhovka “in the area of the asphalt plant, close to a bypass road.”

According to earlier reports, the Ukrainian army destroys equipment and ammo stores behind enemy lines in temporarily occupied territory. This is done with modern long-range precision weaponry.

