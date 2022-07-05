OECD established coordination office for Ukraine recovery

An office for coordination was established in Paris and will eventually be relocated to Kyiv

“In order to strengthen and expand our policy to support Ukraine, we set up a coordination office at the OECD

He asserts that the OECD’s strategy is founded on three key tenets

Advertisement

An office for coordination was established in Paris and will eventually be relocated to Kyiv in order to deepen and broaden the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) strategy of support for Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann stated, “In order to strengthen and expand our policy to support Ukraine, we set up a coordination office at the OECD, which initially started in Paris, but which we intend to move to Kyiv as soon as possible.

He asserts that the OECD’s strategy is founded on three key tenets: Ukraine’s leadership in the recovery process, coordination and cooperation with all international partners based on best practises, evaluations, and standards, and experience and financial management.

“It is clear that there will be a huge need for investment in infrastructure, a huge need for finances, managing them according to a coordinated action plan,” Cormann said.

He believes that in order to effectively integrate regions, cities, and communities in the restoration of Ukraine, the decentralisation reform should be kept up.

According to him, macroeconomic stabilisation and city revival based on “green reconstruction”—rebuilding the economy in accordance with environmental standards—are additional goals of the recovery process. This will also improve Ukraine’s competitiveness.

Advertisement

According to reports, on July 4-5, the international Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in the Swiss city of Lugano with the participation of Ukrainian and foreign politicians, as well as executives from the EU and other international organisations and representatives from international financial institutions.

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International news on oldsite.bolnews.com