Ohio Senate candidate discusses midterm issues

Biden’s gun policy takes away law-abiding Americans’ gun rights without making it tougher.

However, Ryan supports the Second Amendment and will defend gun owners’ rights.

Vance thinks Tim Ryan has a nice heart, to be honest”.

This week’s Election Spotlight program focuses on the Ohio Senate contest. The series asks prominent contenders policy and political questions.

However, this week, Ohio Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, debated.

Vance: “No. The Biden administration takes away law-abiding Americans’ gun rights without making it tougher for criminals to purchase guns. U.S. mass shootings are too frequent. Inner-city violence is a problem.

Both problems are linked to rising depression and mental disease.

Ryan: I support the Second Amendment and will defend gun owners’ rights. Our communities must end gun violence.

As the spouse of a teacher and father of school-aged children, I think it’s crucial to keep weapons out of hazardous hands. I’ll work with Democrats and Republicans to keep Ohioans safe in the Senate.

Do you support Biden’s immigration policy?

Vance: “I’m not sure if he has an immigration policy other than making it easier for criminals and drugs to get into the nation illegally.

These policies decrease American workers’ pay, overburden our schools and hospitals, and allow narcotics and criminals into the country.

Ryan: Strong borders and knowing who enters are needed. I believed it was a horrible idea for the Administration to get rid of Title 42.

I’m glad to be a part of the House Border Technology Caucus, which works to keep our border safe and track who crosses it.

For further, how about your opponent?

Vance: “I think Tim Ryan has a nice heart, to be honest. I assume he intended to serve his district 20 years ago in Washington.

Ryan: I’m glad JD was a Marine.

