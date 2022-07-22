Online controversy over NYC French bulldogs meetup

“Frenchies of UES” meets every Sunday for an hour at Carl Schurz Park Dog Runs.

The group however criticized for overcrowding the park.

An Instagram account called Move the meetups was created to protest the group’s size.

In New York City’s Upper East Side, French bulldogs are popular.

This month, someone created an Instagram account called Move the meetups.

The account’s first post was on July 9 and included a photo of the dog park from “a few months ago”

“Tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., this however the #carlschurzpark small dog run,” the post added.

“You can’t even watch your dog with everyone talking,” the message said. “Insufficient! Move these gatherings to Andrew Haskell or Carl Schurz’s dog run. It’s risky to let them in.”

Move the meetups posted four Instagram photos. They protested about the meetup group’s size and encouraged them to travel to a bigger park on the Upper East Side.

However, culture correspondent Kalhan Rosenblatt tweeted about it on Tuesday. Rosenblatt’s tweets became viral, so Move the gatherings closed on July 23.

After Rosenblatt’s tweets became viral, the account holder received “many hostile and hurtful comments”

Moreover, the account owner of Frenchies of UES and I will meet privately to discuss a better solution.

“I’ll say nothing to the media and leave this page up till the weekend.”

Tuesday, the Frenchies of the UES account manager discussed the situation.

“With all the turbulence and volatility in the world, we should be celebrating simple moments of joy, like these gatherings,” the post added.

