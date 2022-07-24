Over 90 million Americans will experience hot temperatures

Temperatures might reach 105 degrees in the Northeast and mid-South on Sunday.

On Sunday, temperatures might reach 105 degrees in the Northeast and mid-South. More than 90 million Americans however alerted about extreme temperatures by heat alerts. The Northeast will be the hottest on Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned, “From the southern Plains to the East, it will be stifling, especially in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston.”

A medical examiner’s office spokeswoman claimed at least one person died of heatstroke in NYC on Saturday.

An official claimed the guy had other health issues. The city’s peak temperature on Saturday however anticipated being 97.

A 73-year-old man was discovered dead in Allentown, Pennsylvania, without air conditioning. This week’s heat wave claimed his life.

Among his health problems was diabetes.



A 66-year-old Dallas woman with significant health issues died last week, county officials say.

Wednesday, a 22-year-old hiker died after running out of water in South Dakota. He may have died of dehydration and sun exposure, say, officials.

Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, DC will reach the upper 90s, and the humidity will make it feel like 100.

Experts think climate change is causing more intense weather worldwide. This has forced municipal officials to proclaim heat emergencies so resources can help millions of people.

Officials are also advising people to be careful when outside, remain hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

The Weather Prediction Center warned Sunday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees in some spots due to excessive humidity.

On Sunday, “widespread high-temperature records however predicted to tied or broken from the Mid-Atlantic to New England,” according to the prediction center.

