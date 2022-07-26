Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ star, dead at 83

He was married to Emmy-winning actress Dee Dee Sorvino, who was by his side.

His wife calls him “one of the greatest performers to grace the screen and stage”.

Paul Sorvino, known for streetwise tough guy roles in “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” died of natural causes Monday morning. He was 83.

Sorvino’s wife, the Emmy-winning actor Dee Dee Sorvino, was by his side, according to Sorvino’s publicist, Roger Neal.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee Sorvino said in a statement released by Neal.

As an actor, Sorvino has appeared in a wide range of films, television shows and Broadway productions over the course of more than five decades.

He is perhaps best recognised for his role as gangster Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” On AP Radio in 2004, the actor expressed his pride in his role in the 1990 picture.

Nonetheless, “It’s just a little part of who I am and it’s utterly at odds with my nature,” Sorvino remarked. As a human person, “it’s nothing like what I’m used to.”

“Law & Order” may be as as well-known as his time on the show. While his 31 episodes as Sgt. Frank Cerreta were only on the programme for one season, they eternally linked him to the iconic television brand.

Sorvino, who went to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical “Bajour.” Playbill says that he went on to star in shows like “Skyscraper” and “An American Millionaire.”

